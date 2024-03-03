Ardsley Advisory Partners LP Purchases 15,000 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Ardsley Advisory Partners LP increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $2,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 186.9% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 310,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,608,000 after acquiring an additional 202,539 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 18.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,411,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,849,000 after acquiring an additional 527,358 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.6% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,171,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,504,000 after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,745,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,771,000 after acquiring an additional 7,575 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,623,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,918,000 after acquiring an additional 152,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on WPM. Raymond James cut their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Scotiabank cut their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WPM traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.97. 3,124,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,393,797. The company has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.76. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52-week low of $38.37 and a 52-week high of $52.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.75.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.