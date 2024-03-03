Ardsley Advisory Partners LP Makes New Investment in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Ardsley Advisory Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,141,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,344,000 after acquiring an additional 263,507 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 12.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,259,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,320 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,826,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,586,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,417,000 after purchasing an additional 125,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,840,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,753,000 after buying an additional 685,213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BE. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, CL King began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.44.

Bloom Energy Price Performance

BE stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.08. The stock had a trading volume of 6,885,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,254,008. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.70. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $23.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 13,120 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $122,540.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,655.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.