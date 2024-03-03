Ardsley Advisory Partners LP Makes New $5.37 Million Investment in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 101,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,367,000. Boston Scientific comprises approximately 1.2% of Ardsley Advisory Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at $1,076,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Boston Scientific by 24.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BSX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.05.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE BSX traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.13. 5,664,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,056,048. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.25. The firm has a market cap of $100.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.74, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $46.20 and a 52-week high of $67.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 11.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $898,941.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,352,839. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $898,941.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,352,839. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 13,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $899,779.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 271,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,883,756.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,830 shares of company stock valued at $4,316,049. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Further Reading

