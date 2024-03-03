Ardsley Advisory Partners LP Lowers Holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Ardsley Advisory Partners LP cut its position in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 701,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 204,500 shares during the quarter. Pacific Biosciences of California comprises 1.3% of Ardsley Advisory Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP owned about 0.26% of Pacific Biosciences of California worth $5,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 217.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter worth $84,000.

Insider Transactions at Pacific Biosciences of California

In related news, insider Oene Mark Van sold 33,560 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $200,017.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 876,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,224,601.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 20,000 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,086,095 shares in the company, valued at $10,860,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Oene Mark Van sold 33,560 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $200,017.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 876,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,224,601.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,403 shares of company stock valued at $645,352. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PACB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.90.

Pacific Biosciences of California Trading Down 6.1 %

Pacific Biosciences of California stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.19. The stock had a trading volume of 7,256,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,637,913. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.97 and a 52 week high of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 7.81 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.19.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 152.97% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. The firm had revenue of $58.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.96 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 113.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Biosciences of California Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

