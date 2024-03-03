Ardsley Advisory Partners LP Invests $1.22 Million in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Ardsley Advisory Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Okta during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Okta during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Okta in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Okta during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Okta during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OKTA traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.49. The company had a trading volume of 5,652,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,954,142. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.04 and a 1 year high of $112.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.20 and a 200 day moving average of $80.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.35. Okta had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $605.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.25 million. On average, analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank downgraded Okta from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Okta from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $74.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.10.

In related news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 4,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $401,317.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,565 shares in the company, valued at $5,296,871.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $620,725.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,583,689.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 4,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $401,317.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,565 shares in the company, valued at $5,296,871.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,243 shares of company stock worth $1,857,374 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

