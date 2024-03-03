Ardsley Advisory Partners LP Increases Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Ardsley Advisory Partners LP lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 5,300.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,000 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 265,000 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy Partners comprises about 1.8% of Ardsley Advisory Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP owned approximately 0.29% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $8,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,854 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 43.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 123.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 8.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,860 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,199 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $5,488,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,246,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,541. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.00. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $20.17 and a 1 year high of $67.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.74 and a 200 day moving average of $31.39.

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.03 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 16.00% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.42%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 165.26%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NEP. StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. CIBC cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.31.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

