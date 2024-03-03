Ardsley Advisory Partners LP Has $380,000 Stock Position in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Ardsley Advisory Partners LP lowered its holdings in shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) by 88.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 44,900 shares during the quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP’s holdings in Camtek were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Camtek during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Camtek in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Camtek in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Camtek by 116.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Camtek during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Camtek from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Camtek from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price (up previously from $94.00) on shares of Camtek in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.14.

CAMT traded up $2.15 on Friday, hitting $81.74. 440,656 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,221. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 50.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.41. Camtek Ltd. has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $89.65.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $88.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.02 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 24.93%. Camtek’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

