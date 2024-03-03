Ardsley Advisory Partners LP Has $1.98 Million Stock Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Ardsley Advisory Partners LP decreased its stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP’s holdings in Cameco were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AXQ Capital LP increased its position in shares of Cameco by 119.6% during the 3rd quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 23,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $524,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cameco by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Cameco by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 14,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cameco by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 478,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,973,000 after purchasing an additional 73,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.

Shares of CCJ stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.97. 5,334,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,382,350. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 69.95 and a beta of 0.92. Cameco Co. has a twelve month low of $23.69 and a twelve month high of $51.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $620.00 million during the quarter. Cameco had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 5.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

