Ardsley Advisory Partners LP Buys Shares of 25,000 ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT)

Ardsley Advisory Partners LP purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $980,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP owned 0.17% of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 1,854.9% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000.

NYSEARCA TBT traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,017,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,673. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a fifty-two week low of $26.57 and a fifty-two week high of $44.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.64.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

