Ardsley Advisory Partners LP Buys New Position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Ardsley Advisory Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,075,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP owned approximately 0.21% of ArcBest at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARCB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 13.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 4.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 55.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,871 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 10.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in ArcBest in the first quarter worth approximately $1,461,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARCB traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $142.15. The stock had a trading volume of 243,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.76. ArcBest Co. has a 12-month low of $82.18 and a 12-month high of $146.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.49.

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.25. ArcBest had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is currently 6.07%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ARCB shares. StockNews.com raised ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on ArcBest from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on ArcBest in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on ArcBest from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on ArcBest from $141.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.92.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

