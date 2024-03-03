Ardsley Advisory Partners LP Acquires New Stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KWEB. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 230.4% during the third quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 38,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 26,762 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the third quarter valued at $10,948,000. Finally, PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,776,000.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSEARCA:KWEB traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.99. The stock had a trading volume of 17,535,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,527,107. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a one year low of $22.68 and a one year high of $32.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.57.

About KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

