Ardsley Advisory Partners LP Acquires New Stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Ardsley Advisory Partners LP bought a new position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 137.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 149.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 133.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 38.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 416.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM Stock Performance

Shares of Ceridian HCM stock traded down $1.51 on Friday, reaching $68.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,322,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,424. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.62 and a fifty-two week high of $79.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,275.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CDAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Ceridian HCM in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.38.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

