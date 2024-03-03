Ardsley Advisory Partners LP Acquires New Stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Ardsley Advisory Partners LP bought a new position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 137.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 149.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 133.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 38.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 416.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter.
Ceridian HCM Stock Performance
Shares of Ceridian HCM stock traded down $1.51 on Friday, reaching $68.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,322,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,424. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.62 and a fifty-two week high of $79.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,275.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Report on CDAY
About Ceridian HCM
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ceridian HCM
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.