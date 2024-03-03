Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Free Report) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ARQT. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target (up from $8.00) on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a hold rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arcutis Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $26.56.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Up 14.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARQT opened at $11.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.14. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $16.58. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $13.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 million. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 439.79% and a negative return on equity of 294.85%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 104.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,066,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633,907 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. grew its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 8,764,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,308,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 6,644,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,462,000 after buying an additional 1,610,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,226,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,804,000 after buying an additional 1,611,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,081,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,110,000 after buying an additional 503,591 shares during the last quarter.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

