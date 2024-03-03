Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Stake Cut by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,412 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.13% of Arcturus Therapeutics worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $53,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 29.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 63.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 3,653.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,320 shares during the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCT opened at $39.73 on Friday. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.21 and a fifty-two week high of $43.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.64.

ARCT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.43.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

