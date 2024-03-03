Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd trimmed its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 61.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,273 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.3% in the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Roth Mkm lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $54.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.75. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $50.72 and a 1-year high of $87.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.21.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 27.86%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

