Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 763,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,723 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.20% of Arch Capital Group worth $60,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 7,316 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ACGL. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.46.

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $87.17 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $62.10 and a 1 year high of $90.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.82. The company has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 21.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

