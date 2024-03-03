AQR Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 38,091 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $70,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in shares of Accenture by 6.8% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 11,574 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its position in Accenture by 0.6% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 45,759 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,120,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in Accenture by 12.9% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the second quarter worth about $606,000. Finally, Dash Acquisitions Inc. grew its position in Accenture by 1.0% during the third quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 34,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,361,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.32, for a total transaction of $766,562.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,445,775.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.83, for a total transaction of $1,611,139.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,937,824.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.32, for a total value of $766,562.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,445,775.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,551 shares of company stock valued at $9,739,791 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Accenture from $344.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.63.

View Our Latest Research Report on ACN

Accenture Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE ACN opened at $380.99 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $382.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $362.20 and a 200-day moving average of $334.20. The firm has a market cap of $239.00 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.20.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.