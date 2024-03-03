AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 172.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,928,193 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,220,599 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 1.27% of Sensata Technologies worth $72,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ST. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1,389.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 730 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 235.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 852 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,249 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ST opened at $34.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of -694.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.55. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a one year low of $30.56 and a one year high of $52.05.

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.05). Sensata Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.47% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $992.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Sensata Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -959.81%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ST. Oppenheimer upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America cut Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Sensata Technologies from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

