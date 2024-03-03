AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 12,129,166 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 482.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,641,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,129,166 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.38% of Sirius XM worth $66,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SIRI. ING Groep NV bought a new position in Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,110,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Sirius XM by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 103,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 3,971 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Sirius XM by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,671,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,193,000 after buying an additional 1,685,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Sirius XM by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 6,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.50 target price (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Sirius XM from $3.60 to $4.10 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Sunday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.98.

Sirius XM Price Performance

Shares of SIRI opened at $4.27 on Friday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $7.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.13 and a 200 day moving average of $4.77.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 42.54% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.0266 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sirius XM

In other Sirius XM news, insider Joseph A. Inzerillo sold 107,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $527,293.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 746,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,659,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director James E. Meyer sold 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total value of $3,936,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,091,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,370,042.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph A. Inzerillo sold 107,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $527,293.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 746,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,659,398.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

