AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 487,671 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 122.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 884,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 487,671 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.29% of State Street worth $59,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in State Street by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in State Street by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in State Street by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 280,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,436,000 after purchasing an additional 10,187 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the first quarter valued at about $812,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of State Street by 16.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at State Street

In other news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 2,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $190,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,801. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STT. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of State Street from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on State Street from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, State Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.83.

State Street Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $73.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.52. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $62.78 and a 52 week high of $91.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 50.27%.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

