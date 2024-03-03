AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,113,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,362 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of MetLife worth $70,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MetLife in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $69.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $50.42 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.04. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.95 and a 1 year high of $71.00.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $18.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.07 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 19.48%. Equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.66%.

MET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.23.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

