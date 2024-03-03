AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 339,141 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 128.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 603,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 339,141 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 1.49% of EnerSys worth $57,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENS. Boston Partners grew its holdings in EnerSys by 104.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 704,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,280,000 after purchasing an additional 359,527 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in EnerSys in the 4th quarter valued at $26,527,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in EnerSys by 1,380.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 348,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,530,000 after buying an additional 324,669 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in EnerSys by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 852,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,666,000 after acquiring an additional 226,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in EnerSys by 321.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 273,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,893,000 after acquiring an additional 208,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair downgraded EnerSys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of EnerSys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of EnerSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

EnerSys Stock Performance

ENS opened at $91.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. EnerSys has a 1 year low of $78.81 and a 1 year high of $113.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.59.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $861.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.79 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

EnerSys Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is 13.62%.

About EnerSys

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

