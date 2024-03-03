Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $122.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on APO. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $106.00.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on APO

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of APO stock opened at $111.01 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.66. Apollo Global Management has a 52 week low of $55.16 and a 52 week high of $115.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $63.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The business had revenue of $795.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.45%.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In related news, insider Whitney Chatterjee sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.10, for a total transaction of $1,333,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,765,401.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Whitney Chatterjee sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.10, for a total transaction of $1,333,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,765,401.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Leon D. Black sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $55,720,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,104,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915,035,903.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 976,000 shares of company stock valued at $108,407,460 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

(Get Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.