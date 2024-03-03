Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $92.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.61) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.59 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $4.63 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $6.71 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America raised Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $76.40.

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $63.89 on Wednesday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $19.83 and a 12-month high of $94.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.53 and its 200-day moving average is $53.32.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73). The business had revenue of $146.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.34 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 178.60% and a negative net margin of 133.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 545.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.50) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 3,905 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $223,483.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 89,753 shares in the company, valued at $5,136,564.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Adam J. Townsend sold 3,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $221,845.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,142,955. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 3,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $223,483.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 89,753 shares in the company, valued at $5,136,564.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,898 shares of company stock worth $3,893,552 over the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,590,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,498 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,542,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,606 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,145,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,497 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,164,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 112.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,608,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,206,000 after acquiring an additional 852,331 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

