Anthony Bartolo Sells 990 Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Stock

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) COO Anthony Bartolo sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $19,552.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,570.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of BAND opened at $20.69 on Friday. Bandwidth Inc. has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $20.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.80. The stock has a market cap of $530.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.70 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $165.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.17 million. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 3.10% and a negative net margin of 2.72%. Bandwidth’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAND. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bandwidth has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Bandwidth by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 35,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 13,728 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Bandwidth by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 89,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 39,394 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Bandwidth by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,519,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,993,000 after acquiring an additional 39,527 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Bandwidth by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 30,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bandwidth by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 30,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. 69.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

