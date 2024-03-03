Ancora Advisors LLC Trims Position in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Ancora Advisors LLC lowered its position in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Free Report) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,946 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Midland States Bancorp worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSBI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 189.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 5,855 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Midland States Bancorp during the first quarter worth $205,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Midland States Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Donald J. Spring sold 3,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $84,777.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,539.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Donald J. Spring sold 2,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total transaction of $61,003.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,115.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald J. Spring sold 3,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $84,777.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,539.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Midland States Bancorp from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Midland States Bancorp Stock Down 1.8 %

Midland States Bancorp stock opened at $23.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $513.85 million, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.96. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.98 and a fifty-two week high of $28.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.67.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $78.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.65 million. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 17.19%. Research analysts expect that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Midland States Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Midland States Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Midland States Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 37.92%.

Midland States Bancorp Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial loans to finance agricultural equipment and production; and commercial real estate loans for owner occupied offices, warehouses and production facilities, office buildings, hotels, mixed-use residential and commercial facilities, retail centers, multifamily properties, and assisted living facilities.

