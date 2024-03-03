Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 483 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Ancora Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at $159,764,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 156.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,015,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,280,000 after acquiring an additional 618,644 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,310,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,428,000 after acquiring an additional 608,728 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 194.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 833,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,639,000 after acquiring an additional 550,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 15.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,206,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,728,000 after acquiring an additional 289,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Dave Howson sold 5,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.96, for a total value of $995,001.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,285,448.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Down 2.6 %

BATS:CBOE opened at $187.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.40 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.21. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $499.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.65 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CBOE shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Argus downgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.78.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

