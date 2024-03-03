Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 40,000 Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)

Ancora Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 330,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 183.3% in the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 2,777,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,154 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 0.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,310,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 7,872 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 5.3% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 988,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Shenkman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 70.9% in the third quarter. Shenkman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,704,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 707,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the third quarter worth about $42,000.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCO. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1.50 to $2.75 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Clear Channel Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.16.

Clear Channel Outdoor stock opened at $1.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average of $1.52. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $2.06.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $632.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, Europe-South, and Other segments. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, newsracks, and other public structures; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces within the common areas of rail stations and on various types of vehicles; and airport advertising displays.

