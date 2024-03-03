Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 3,174 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Ancora Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 40.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,174 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,989,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,154,000 after buying an additional 1,109,984 shares in the last quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 4,311,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $452,402,000 after buying an additional 81,615 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,587,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,110,000 after purchasing an additional 788,079 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,360,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,968,000 after purchasing an additional 338,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,361,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,242,000 after purchasing an additional 139,378 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYW stock opened at $135.41 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $81.54 and a one year high of $135.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.52 and its 200 day moving average is $116.67. The company has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

