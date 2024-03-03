Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 1,690 Shares of Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN)

Ancora Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Bowman Consulting Group worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 474.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 44.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bowman Consulting Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BWMN shares. TheStreet upgraded Bowman Consulting Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Bowman Consulting Group in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company.

Bowman Consulting Group Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ BWMN opened at $32.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $483.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 329.93 and a beta of 1.19. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $25.52 and a 52 week high of $37.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Robert Alan Hickey sold 8,000 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $259,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 196,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,377,722.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Robert Alan Hickey sold 8,000 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $259,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 196,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,377,722.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael Bruen sold 5,000 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total value of $158,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 421,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,336,987.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,500 shares of company stock worth $1,477,395 over the last quarter. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bowman Consulting Group

(Free Report)

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bowman Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowman Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.