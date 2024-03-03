Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 133 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Ancora Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,274 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 18.8% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 2,017.2% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 46,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,282,000 after purchasing an additional 43,834 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Thematics Asset Management raised its position in Intuit by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 21,897 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,033,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total value of $8,708,981.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,497,688. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,252 shares of company stock worth $74,788,873 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Intuit from $642.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Intuit from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $633.29.

Intuit Stock Up 0.5 %

INTU stock opened at $666.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $186.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.01, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.22. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $384.05 and a fifty-two week high of $670.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $633.61 and a 200-day moving average of $571.75.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

