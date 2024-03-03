Ancora Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Ancora Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $349,000. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 103.5% in the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 13,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,660 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 21.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 199.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the period. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IDXX. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $602.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $605.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $591.50.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

IDXX opened at $576.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $549.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $495.88. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $372.50 and a 52-week high of $583.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $47.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.27.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.20. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 71.66%. The business had revenue of $901.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

In other news, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total transaction of $4,704,586.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,851,815.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total value of $4,704,586.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,851,815.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.61, for a total transaction of $6,871,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,247 shares in the company, valued at $45,377,624.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,288 shares of company stock valued at $34,600,528. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.