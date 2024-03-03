Ancora Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Ancora Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1,553.8% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.37.

Mondelez International Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $72.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $98.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.57. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $78.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.71.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.83%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

