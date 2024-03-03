Ancora Advisors LLC Has $484,000 Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Ancora Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 866 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 125.0% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,935,655.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at $12,935,655.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total transaction of $1,402,002.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 994 shares in the company, valued at $776,373.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,164 shares of company stock valued at $9,940,303 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $865.00 to $885.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $780.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $740.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $750.93.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $773.63 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $405.37 and a 1-year high of $815.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $747.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $656.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.97.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

