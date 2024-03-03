Ancora Advisors LLC Buys 825 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JEF. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 56.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 175.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jefferies Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE:JEF opened at $41.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 38.01 and a beta of 1.37. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.34 and a fifty-two week high of $42.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.24.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 5.88%. Equities research analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 109.09%.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

Featured Stories

