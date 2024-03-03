Ancora Advisors LLC Acquires 7,080 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 141,600.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,080 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Post by 98,990.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,108,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,394,000 after buying an additional 6,102,787 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Post in the 4th quarter valued at $79,259,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Post by 719.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 493,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after buying an additional 433,085 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Post by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,396,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,249,000 after buying an additional 385,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in Post in the 1st quarter valued at $26,200,000. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on POST shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Post from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Post from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Post from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Post in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.67.

In related news, Director Ellen F. Harshman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $43,545.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,498.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Post news, Director Thomas C. Erb acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $104.24 per share, with a total value of $104,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,489,434. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ellen F. Harshman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total value of $43,545.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,498.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:POST opened at $104.29 on Friday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.85 and a 12-month high of $107.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.74.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.62. Post had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

