Analyzing Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) & Jeffs’ Brands (NASDAQ:JFBR)

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) and Jeffs’ Brands (NASDAQ:JFBR – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Savers Value Village and Jeffs’ Brands’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Savers Value Village alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Savers Value Village $1.44 billion 2.32 $84.72 million N/A N/A Jeffs’ Brands $5.86 million 0.33 -$2.20 million N/A N/A

Savers Value Village has higher revenue and earnings than Jeffs’ Brands.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

98.8% of Savers Value Village shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Jeffs’ Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 51.3% of Jeffs’ Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Savers Value Village and Jeffs’ Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Savers Value Village 2.40% 34.22% 2.35% Jeffs’ Brands N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Savers Value Village and Jeffs’ Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Savers Value Village 0 0 9 0 3.00 Jeffs’ Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Savers Value Village currently has a consensus price target of $27.63, suggesting a potential upside of 32.94%. Given Savers Value Village’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Savers Value Village is more favorable than Jeffs’ Brands.

Summary

Savers Value Village beats Jeffs’ Brands on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Savers Value Village

(Get Free Report)

Savers Value Village, Inc. sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue banners. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners, then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores. It serves retail and wholesale customers. The company was formerly known as S-Evergreen Holding LLC and changed its name to Savers Value Village, Inc. in January 2022. Savers Value Village, Inc. was founded in 1954 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

About Jeffs’ Brands

(Get Free Report)

Jeffs' Brands Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company. It engages in the sale of various consumer products on Amazon online marketplace. The company offers knife-sharpening sets, sharpeners, and nonslip rubber bases under the KnifePlanet brand; steel-tip dart sets under the CC-Exquisite brand; car door pet scratches protectors under the PetEvo brand; bag sets, including adjustable stands and boxing gloves, and party supply kits for children under the Whoobli brand; and products for filtering and purifying air in vehicles under the Zendora brand. It also provides pet hair removers for cats and dogs under the Wellted brand; and pest control products. In addition, the company owns and operates Wellution, an Amazon food supplements and cosmetics brand. It offers its products primarily to individual online consumers. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Bnei Brak, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Savers Value Village Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savers Value Village and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.