Analysts Set Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE) PT at C$15.86

Shares of Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$15.86.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SKE shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Skeena Resources from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Skeena Resources from C$16.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. CIBC raised their target price on Skeena Resources from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on Skeena Resources from C$18.25 to C$19.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

In other news, Director Walter Coles Jr. sold 12,000 shares of Skeena Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.01, for a total transaction of C$72,120.00. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Skeena Resources stock opened at C$5.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$490.80 million, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.66. Skeena Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$4.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.69 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and four mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,096 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

