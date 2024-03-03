Analysts Set Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) PT at $380.38

Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $385.00.
POOL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $371.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Pool from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th.
Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $403.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Pool has a 1 year low of $307.77 and a 1 year high of $406.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $385.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $362.01. The firm has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.01.
Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Pool had a return on equity of 37.94% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. Pool’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pool will post 13.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.03%.
Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.
