Analysts Set Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) PT at $45.20

Shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.20.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on NWN

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Stock Up 0.5 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NWN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 8.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 80.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 234,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,149,000 after acquiring an additional 104,423 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 20.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 464,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,014,000 after acquiring an additional 7,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 2.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWN stock opened at $36.93 on Friday. Northwest Natural has a 12 month low of $34.95 and a 12 month high of $49.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.28.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.10). Northwest Natural had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $355.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Northwest Natural will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Northwest Natural Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

About Northwest Natural

(Get Free Report

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company operates Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.