Analysts Set Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) PT at $36.50

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.50.
APTO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $12.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th.
APTO opened at $1.87 on Tuesday. Aptose Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $10.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.68.
Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.
