Analysts Set Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) PT at $36.50

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.50.

APTO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $12.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APTO. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the first quarter worth $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 3.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 976,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 33,952 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 86,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 24,847 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 222,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 95,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. 1.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APTO opened at $1.87 on Tuesday. Aptose Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $10.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.68.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

