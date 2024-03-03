Analysts Set ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Price Target at $20.07

Shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.07.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ALXO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on ALX Oncology from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

Shares of ALXO stock opened at $15.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.75 and a 200 day moving average of $10.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $748.79 million, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.63. ALX Oncology has a twelve month low of $3.94 and a twelve month high of $17.42.

In other ALX Oncology news, CAO Shelly Pinto sold 2,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $36,951.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,068,837.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 50.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 6.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 14.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 8.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. Its lead product candidate is evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents for treatment of various oncology indications, including myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, gastric/gastroesophageal junction, and breast cancer.

