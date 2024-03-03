Ameriprise Financial Inc. Trims Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,937,812 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 86,031 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,021,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 432,937 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,550,000 after purchasing an additional 26,523 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 427,001 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,485,000 after purchasing an additional 5,514 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $816,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 16,304 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of VRTX stock traded up $12.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $432.76. 1,102,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,382,910. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $283.60 and a 1 year high of $448.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $424.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $382.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $111.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 36.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 4,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total value of $1,804,930.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,819,732.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 4,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total value of $1,804,930.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,819,732.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.70, for a total value of $150,697.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,804 shares in the company, valued at $23,755,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,029 shares of company stock worth $7,989,227 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $359.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $379.00 target price (up previously from $332.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Maxim Group lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $417.27.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

