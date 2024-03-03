Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 455,934 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,270,641 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 455,934 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $797,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MPC. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of MPC stock traded up $3.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $173.21. 2,763,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,400,895. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $161.11 and a 200 day moving average of $153.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $104.32 and a 52-week high of $175.29. The company has a market cap of $62.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.51.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.77. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The business had revenue of $36.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.02%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.