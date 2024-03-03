Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 146,383 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,964,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 146,383 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 1.45% of KLA worth $896,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $572,224,000. Jensen Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,999,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of KLA by 22.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $759,532,000 after purchasing an additional 385,420 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 10.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,844,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,133,396,000 after purchasing an additional 268,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,645,000. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on KLA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on KLA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on KLA from $565.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on KLA in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $607.50.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded up $35.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $717.57. 1,124,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,506. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $355.88 and a 1-year high of $719.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $612.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $541.40.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 22.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.46%.

About KLA

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.