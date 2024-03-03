Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 12,820 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,653,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,820 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 1.39% of Chubb worth $1,177,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the third quarter worth about $412,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 7.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 541,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,709,000 after acquiring an additional 36,093 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 978.1% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,781,000 after acquiring an additional 495,860 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 63.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,286,000. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,969.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total transaction of $8,456,896.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,879,483.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CB shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. HSBC started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.00.

Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE CB traded down $1.05 on Friday, reaching $250.62. 1,634,571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,448,999. The firm has a market cap of $101.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $239.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.93. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $183.40 and a fifty-two week high of $257.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $3.23. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.88 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 16.45%. Equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.76%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

