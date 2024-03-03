Ameriprise Financial Inc. Reduces Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,456,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 79,858 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Oracle worth $789,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its holdings in Oracle by 298.4% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 1,268.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 30.5% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 428 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.78. 7,605,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,990,948. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.04 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.07.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Edward Jones upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ORCL

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.