Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 892,951 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,532,527 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 892,951 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,462,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1,436.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EOG shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Securities cut their price target on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.40.

EOG Resources Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE EOG traded up $1.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.10. 2,998,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,464,174. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.38. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.52 and a 12-month high of $136.79. The firm has a market cap of $67.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 27.98%.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

