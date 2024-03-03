Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 45,572 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,019,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,572 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.92% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $821,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG traded up $3.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $343.57. The stock had a trading volume of 956,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,839. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $298.69. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $224.00 and a 52 week high of $343.81.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

