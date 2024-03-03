Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $968.41 Million Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,063,795 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 659,632 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of ConocoPhillips worth $968,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $31,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 512,126 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $51,213,000 after buying an additional 9,313 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 59.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,810 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,063 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total value of $953,070.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $502,781.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,399.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total value of $953,070.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,425 shares of company stock valued at $4,077,489 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.24. 5,094,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,758,583. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.07. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $91.53 and a 12 month high of $127.35.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 25.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COP has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.61.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

